Selena Gomez returns to wizard life in season 2 of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Get ready to head back to Waverly Place as Selena Gomez is dusting off her wand and stepping back into the world of magic. The actor and singer is officially returning as Alex Russo for the second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the spinoff series that kicked off in 2024.

The original Wizards of Waverly Place cast left a major mark on a generation, and while Gomez popped up for a brief cameo in the new series’ first season, she’s now gearing up for a bigger magical comeback. A behind-the-scenes photo she dropped on Instagram—complete with wand in hand—teased her return, and fans are already buzzing.

The sequel series, created by Wizards mastermind Todd J Greenwald, continues the Russo family legacy with a new crop of young spellcasters. Season 2 will turn up the heat as Billie (played by Janice LeAnn Brown) realises being part of this wizarding family comes with way more magical baggage than she bargained for. And with Roman and Milo developing their own powers, Justin (David Henrie) has his hands full training three young wizards in the latest Family Wizard Competition.

Of course, the stakes wouldn’t be Russo-level high without a looming threat. This season hints at something darker brewing—one that could throw the entire family’s future into chaos.

Gomez isn’t just back on screen; she’s also pulling strings behind the scenes as an executive producer. It’s a full-circle moment for fans who grew up with the original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012 and followed the adventures (and magical mishaps) of the Russo siblings in New York City.

Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place promises to blend old-school nostalgia with new magical twists—and Gomez is right at the centre of it all.