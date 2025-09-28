Selena Gomez says ‘forever’ to Benny Blanco in sun-soaked California wedding

Former Wizards of Waverly Place star Selena Gomez officially said "I do" to music producer Benny Blanco on September 27 in sunny California, and the newlyweds wasted zero time sharing the magical moments with fans.

The Only Murders in the Building actress dropped a dreamy wedding album on Instagram Saturday night, giving followers an intimate peek at their September 27 celebration.

Celebrity photographer Petra Collins captured the romantic shots, while her sister Anna Collins documented additional behind-the-scenes moments that made it to Instagram Stories.

Gomez looked absolutely stunning in a custom halter-style Ralph Lauren gown, clutching a gorgeous bridal bouquet against the backdrop of what appears to be a private estate venue. The photo collection shows the couple lost in each other's arms, completely smitten and glowing with happiness.

Perhaps the sweetest moment comes via a short video clip where Gomez tenderly adjusts Blanco's bowtie before cupping his face in her hands for a picture-perfect kiss. Pure romance, honestly.

The bride kept her caption elegantly simple: "9.27.25" surrounded by white heart emojis. Blanco's response? Even sweeter: "my wife in real life."

Before walking down the aisle, Gomez celebrated her final days of singlehood with a sun-soaked bachelorette bash in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, surrounded by her closest girlfriends.

The couple announced their engagement back in December 2024 after about a year of dating. Their creative partnership stretches back much further, though – they first worked together on 2019's "I Can't Get Enough" alongside Tainy and J Balvin, then reunited for 2023's "Single Soon."

From Disney Channel magic to wedding day bliss, Gomez continues writing her happily ever after story.