Selena Gomez has a pretty tumultuous relationship with the Internet and social media. Although the pop diva has had long periods of inactivity, her fans have been loving how busy the 31-year-old has become lately. Gomez has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses, releasing odd picture dumps, and spending time with her friends and family. Netizens adore the glimpses into her life that she provides.

Gomez took to her Instagram to share yet another random photo dump with pictures from different days of her life. "I let my phone pick my posts now," she captioned the post which consists of 7 photos. The first image was a screenshot of the Come and Get It hitmaker trying to FaceTime someone as she waited. Gomez sported two braids and makeup. The quirky look consisted of an eyeliner, a glossy lip, and an eye shadow with traces of a blue design.

In the picture, the actress is seen donning a white robe. In the second image, she can be seen sitting at a table and staring directly at the camera while donning a loose white blouse and gold hoops. On the table, there is a basket of food with bread and a glass of water. A video of Gomez bowling while her friends support her may be seen on the third slide. A companion can be heard remarking, "That looks good," as the ball falls across the alley and attempts a clean stroke.

The singer, who is dressed casually in a black attire, had a cheerful laugh in front of the camera and starts to spin and dance as her pals encourage her. The following picture appears to be from the same day and shows Gomez playing pool with her group of girlfriends while being embraced by a pal. The next image shows Gomez taking a selfie while sporting a smoky eye and a black sweater. The following slide shows a fast group selfie she took in a lift with several of her pals.