Selena Gomez has officially released her long-lost track "Stained" nearly eight years after it was recorded. The song, originally created during sessions for her 2015 album Revival, never made it onto an album and was leaked in 2016 but remained unreleased—until now.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Gomez expressed gratitude to fans for keeping the song alive. "Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song. Your love for 'Stained' has never gone away, and I wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love and support on the album," she wrote. The track is available for a limited time exclusively through her official store.

The release follows Gomez’s latest album, I Said I Love You First, which debuted earlier this week. The 15-track project, launched under SMG Music, Friends Keep Secrets, and Interscope Records, marks a significant milestone in her career. Notably, it is her first full-length album featuring collaborations with her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco.

Gomez and Blanco, who confirmed their relationship in December 2023, have been open about their romance. Earlier this month, the singer celebrated Blanco’s 37th birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute, writing, "I'm not sure what I did to deserve you, but damn am I glad you were born. Happy birthday, baby." The couple also revisited the restaurant where they had their first date, recreating the meal they shared that night.

The duo announced their engagement in December 2024, further solidifying their partnership both personally and professionally. With I Said I Love You First already generating buzz and the surprise release of Stained, Gomez continues to keep fans engaged with new music and personal milestones.