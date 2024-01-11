Hollywood pop star and actor, Selena Gomez, is poised to portray Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biographical film. The news was hinted by Gomez herself when she posted a picture of Ronstadt's 2013 memoir 'Simple Dreams' on Instagram.

The biopic is in its pre-production phase with John Boylan, Ronstadt's manager, and James Keach, producer of 'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice' documentary in 2019, among the producers. The rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. Ronstadt is a celebrated figure in country, rock 'n' roll and Latin music, known for her critically and commercially successful albums 'Heart Like a Wheel' and 'Simple Dreams' in the 1970s.

She has won 11 Grammy awards and has been honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards by both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy. Her 2019 documentary, directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, covered her career spanning nearly five decades and her influence in the country-rock genre.

In 2011, she announced her retirement due to progressive supranuclear palsy, a condition that hindered her ability to sing and was initially mistaken for Parkinson's.