Selena Gomez 'can't stop serving'. The singer shared a bunch of photos of herself wearing orange on Sunday. Her new pictures, which were shot before the actor-singer's most recent excursion, drew a lot of comments on Instagram. She shared two selfies as her first two images, showcasing her flawless makeup. The last image provided a clearer view of Selena's attire.

In the selfies, Selena posed in an orange corset without a jacket. She displayed her whole look in the third picture, wearing a corset and a jacket that matched. She wore her hair in a low, sleek ponytail, accessorising with a golden hoop earring and a diamond choker. The images were shot at her house.

Fans gushed over Selena in the comments section of her post. "This is why I love Selena. She’s raw, natural and real. She helps me learn how to love myself," wrote a fan. Another commented, "Orange looks so good on her."

One more said, "Selena can't stop serving." A person also said, "Selena, you are radiant, you are at your best. I love you girl." One more also gushed over the singer's appearance, writing, "Selena is 31-years-old and still look the same as she did when she was on Disney Channel."