Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are heavily promoting their upcoming flick Selfiee. Both the actors surprised Mumbai Metro commuters as they promote their upcoming flick Selfiee with kickass Main Khiladi Tu Anari moves.

In the viral video, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi can be seen entering the Metro, and a bunch of dancers soon follow to start grooving to Main Khiladi Tu Anari. When they take off their masks and agree to take "Selfiee" with the commuters, the crowd goes wild.

Watch the video here:

The movie is directed by Raj Mehta and co-stars Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The starring males are touring to promote their next movie after teasing viewers with a few posters, promos, and trailers. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu star in the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, which is an authorized remake of the original.

In collaboration with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames, and Cape Of Good Films, Star Studios presents SELFIEE. Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, and Listin Stephen are the producers of Sefliee.

Releasing on February 24, Selfiee movie hailed as the biggest action movie of the year.