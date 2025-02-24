BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, gave fans a glimpse into his military life by sharing a series of photos from his training on Instagram. The K-pop star also started a countdown to his discharge, marking 107 days until his return.

In the newly shared pictures, V showcased his military routine, including a post-workout shot highlighting his toned physique. Other images featured him in a military and police uniform, a candid moment with a fellow trainee, and a lighthearted pose wearing a bunny hat next to a snowman. Along with the images, he reassured fans about his well-being, writing, “I came to report Sergeant Kim’s survival! The scary winter is over, and I'll take care of myself in the warm spring.”

V, along with fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook, enlisted in South Korea’s mandatory military service in 2023, following Jin, who began his service in December 2022. The group's agency, Big Hit Music, had previously announced their enlistment, asking for fans' support during their service.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men must serve in the military for 18 to 21 months. BTS is expected to reunite as a full group once all members have completed their service.