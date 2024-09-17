K-pop sensations Seventeen have just dropped some exciting news! Their 12th mini album, titled Spill the Feels, is set to release on October 14. According to a statement, the album dives deep into emotional themes, focusing on overcoming feelings of helplessness through vulnerability and honesty.

This announcement comes on the heels of Seventeen’s groundbreaking performance as the first K-pop headliner at Lollapalooza Berlin. And there’s more – the group is about to embark on their Right Here world tour, kicking off on October 12 in Korea and hitting major cities across the U.S., Japan, and Asia.

Seventeen, with members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, have cemented their place in the global K-pop scene, holding their own alongside powerhouses like BTS and Blackpink.

The group made history by becoming the first K-pop act to win PUSH Performance of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022. They have also racked up major wins at the MTV European Music Awards and performed at the legendary Glastonbury Festival. As if that wasn't enough, they’re also UNESCO Goodwill Ambassadors for Youth.