K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN is about to face a bittersweet moment as vocalist Jeonghan gears up for his mandatory military service. PLEDIS Entertainment dropped the news on September 12, revealing that Jeonghan will don his military uniform on September 26, 2024.

While SEVENTEEN's upcoming 12th mini album and world tour will have to soldier on without Jeonghan's live presence, fans can take comfort in knowing he'll still grace their screens through pre-recorded content. It's like he's leaving a trail of breadcrumbs for CARATs to follow during his absence.

PLEDIS kindly asked fans to skip any farewell parties at the enlistment site, instead encouraging them to flood Weverse with supportive messages. It's a virtual group hug for Jeonghan as he embarks on this new chapter.

As the news ripples through the fandom, SEVENTEEN enthusiasts worldwide are rallying behind their beloved vocalist. They are sending a chorus of well-wishes for a safe service, already counting down to his triumphant return.

Jeonghan's enlistment marks a significant milestone for SEVENTEEN. As the 13-member powerhouse sees its members begin to fulfill their national service, it's like watching your favourite TV show enter a new season – there's a mix of anticipation and nostalgia in the air.

So, while Jeonghan trades his mic for military gear, SEVENTEEN's journey continues. Fans can look forward to cheering on both the group and their temporarily absent member as they navigate this new phase. After all, in the world of K-pop, absence makes the fandom grow stronger.