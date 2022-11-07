The seventh string is a film about a thirteen-year-old girl named Nishtha Kashyap who falls in love with a thirty-two-year-old man. She was forced to leave her birthplace and relocate to Mumbai, where her father worked. She returns to her hometown after a twelve-year hiatus to see her family, and she has a sneaking suspicion that it is the man she once loved. She simply wants to break free of her past. She wishes to forgive herself and move on.

Baharul Islam, the best in business when it comes to abstract theatre in Assam, has shared his moments of happiness while directing the movie with IndiaTodayNE.

‘The Seventh String’ is a name that sparks quite an inquisitive air. Why the name and what is the movie all about?

The Seventh String can be imagination and the violin itself is a character in the movie. A 13-year-old girl is learning violin with her 32-year-old teacher. Generally, a violin has four to five strings. In our film, the girl also asked the teacher why the violin does not have the seventh string. The thought level of the younger generation cannot be compared to us. Barkha Bahar has written the story from her way to see the world. I’m just a coordinator in the movie.

Why should people watch the seventh string and how will people get connected with the movie?

There are no black-and-white characters in our movie. The story is beautifully penned down by Barkha Bahar. People will definitely watch the movie because it is aimed at the younger generation. We've heard several reports of child abuse, particularly against females, by relatives or teachers. And that abused little girl always shared her experience with her mother and kept it a secret. However, as the girl grows older, she will contain a huge amount of frustration and depression. The narrative is about every girl who has been abused in the past and her battle to live with that humiliation. This is a narrative for every girl, not just Nistha (the film's protagonist). This narrative differs from others in that it does not revolve around a single hero, heroine, or villain. Our film's conclusion contains no moral.

The trailer neither reveals anything about the character nor their connection with each other. Do you want this to be truly secretive?

Because we didn't want to ruin the audience's suspense. That was the primary reason for withholding information about the victims and criminals. This is a long-suppressed topic, and many are reluctant to discuss it. However, in the film, Barkha explains the subject both aesthetically and meaningfully. The film has also received many recognitions including the Druk International Film festival 2021 Bhutan outstanding achievement Award, Amsterdam world international Film Festival 2021 Amsterdam Netherlands April 6, 2021, best feature Cinequest film festival 2021 San Jose, Silicon Valley United States finalist.

Is the seventh string a normal commercial drama or an abstract cinema?

It is not an abstract film, but rather a straightforward and issue-based one. We are just storytellers, as though narrating a short story. And, without a doubt, putting money into a film becomes commercial. We have a certain target audience in mind. This is a narrative for the younger generation, not the elderly or the intellectual. Young people are considerably smarter, and they are obtaining more knowledge as a result of globalization. This is a genuine tale.

Can you explain how this movie will showcase the use of Assamese folk instruments?

Assam's folk music is rich and encompasses different types of folk music. So why not draw attention to them? In the beginning of the film, we used modern instruments. But I thought we should not forget about our routes. We have used dotara in the title song where Papon lends his voice. We have full faith in Assamese folk instruments and sought to include them in our film as much as possible.

Is there any social message hidden in your movie?

Like Gautam Buddha said, if you have pain in your heart, express it, and confessing it to the world might heal you. The writer has given more importance to the expression, and the appropriate place for the confession. There is a gesture of positive survival in our movie which will benefit enormously the younger generation. Young people are the victims of overthinking, attachment, and detachment and these issues are the reflection of our society. Our film can teach each youngster to express themselves to the world.

Your thoughts about the theatre scene in Assam

The future seems promising. I'm referring to the mobile theatre. In the state's theatre, a new generation is emerging with immense creative promise. But what disappoints me most is the speed. I was very positive about the theatre four years ago. But now I think the young artist is focusing on dreams rather the practice. Theatre artists are busy making themselves celebrities on social media instead of doing rehearsals. But I'm optimistic that the young generation is able to forge a new identity for Assamese theatre.