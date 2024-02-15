Just on Valentine's Day, "eternal Valentine" Shah Rukh Khan made a massive surprise announcement, leading fans to believe that the OTT release of "Dunki" will be revealed shortly. Given that the Rajkumar Hirani movie is scheduled for Netflix streaming, it appears that this is the case.

‘Dunki’ is now available for streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. An announcement of the same was shared on its official Instagram handle. The caption on the poster read, “Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home. Dunki, now streaming on Netflix! (sic).” Here’s the post:

Yesterday, SRK made a commitment to release some news in a video that was posted via Netflix's official account. He was seen saying “Today, on February 14, I, your eternal Valentine, am here to tell you that something very special is going to happen on Netflix. See you soon.”

In important parts in "Dunki" are Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochar. Rajkumar Hirani is the director of the movie, which hit cinemas on December 21. It did well at the box office.