Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently faced a health setback due to a heat stroke, is now on the road to recovery and was seen departing for Chennai from the Mumbai airport. His children Suhana and AbRam, along with sister Shehnaz, were also spotted at the airport, indicating a family trip.

The Khan family is en route to Chennai to attend the highly anticipated IPL final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Chepauk Stadium. Shah Rukh's elder son Aryan was also seen at the airport, joining the family for the cricket extravaganza.

This IPL season has seen Shah Rukh Khan's unwavering support for his team, KKR, as he has been actively involved in boosting team morale and interacting with players from both sides. Despite a brief illness caused by the scorching heatwave in Ahmedabad, where he was admitted to the hospital, Shah Rukh Khan's quick recovery has delighted his fans.

While the actor himself has not made a public statement about his health, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared an update on his behalf via Instagram stories. Pooja expressed gratitude for the love, prayers, and concern shown by Shah Rukh's fans and well-wishers.

As Shah Rukh Khan gears up to cheer for KKR in the IPL final, fans are eagerly anticipating his energetic presence and enthusiastic support for the "men in purple" as they aim for victory on the cricket field.