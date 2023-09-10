Riding high on the success of his movie, actor Shah Rukh Khan while responding to a fan, promised a second installment of his most recent release, the action movie Jawan. Shah Rukh thanked his followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) for their support of his upcoming movie. He also responded to a query on the proportion of female actors in Jawan.

A fan wrote on X, "Sir I don’t want to give spoilers but what a speech in the end!!!!." Shah Rukh responded to fan, "Arree usmein spoiler nahi hai…. Desh ki bhalaai ke liye sab spoilers maaf (That's not a spoiler... All spoilers are excused for the good of the nation). Everyone should exercise their right to vote intelligently and responsibly. Par haan… isko chhodh ke baaki film ki spoilers main nahi bata raha hoon! Aur aap bhi matt bataana please (But I won't share any other spoilers except this! You also don't share please)".

Arree Usmein spoiler nahi hai…. Desh ki bhalaai ke liye sab spoilers maaf. Everyone should exercise their right to vote intelligently and responsibly.

Par Haan… Isko chhodh ke Baaki film Ki spoilers main Nahi bata raha hoon! Aur aap bhi matt bataana please! https://t.co/dnz0RRs9F3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

Someone posted a number of images of Shah Rukh with the female actors from the movie, including Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone. They asked, "Itni ladkiyan kyun hai sir film mein (Why are there so many girls in the film sir)?"

The actor said, "Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai… mere looks ginn na (Why are you counting all these...count my looks)!! Keep love and respect in your heart and maa aur beti ka samman karo….aur aage badho (Keep love and respect in your heart and respect mother and daughter and go ahead)!

Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai… mere looks ginn na!! Keep love and respect in your heart and maa aur beti ka samman karo….aur aage badho! https://t.co/Gb8dC0fYr1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

A tweet read, “Sir kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe (Why aren't you doing a deal with Kaali).. I am a big Vijay Sethupathi sir fan!”

Shah Rukh replied, “I am a big fan of Vijay sir too… par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon (I have taken the black money from Kaali and watch how I bring back those from Swiss banks as well...just waiting for the visa). Ha ha!!!” Vijay Sethupathi essays the role of Kaali in Jawan.

I am a big fan of Vijay sir too… par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon. Ha ha!!! https://t.co/bgrzn77VVD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

A social media person asked, "Sir kya apko main Robinhood Rathore bula sakta hoon (can I call you Robinhood Rathore)?" He responded, "Robinhood ka pata nahi, par Vikram Rathore daani bhi hai aur sacha Hindustani bhi (I don't know about Robinhood but Vikram Rathore is charitable as well as a true Indian)!!" Shah Rukh plays the role of Vikram Rathore in the film.

SRK also gave tips to fan who wants to be like Jawan. Another fan said, "I also want to be like Jawan!! Any tips?" Shah Rukh tweeted, "Main bhi aap hoon (I am what you are)… #Jawan is you. And you are a feeling, you are the heart of Hindustan. Be kind, be nice, stand for what’s right, keep love and respect in your heart for all things our country stands for and don’t forget to pray. Then you are fully…Ready!!!"

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi play the main characters in Atlee's Jawan. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone appeared in cameo appearances. Along with them, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Aaliyah Qureshi appear. On September 7, the thriller was made available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.