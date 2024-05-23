Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been discharged from KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after being admitted on May 22 due to dehydration. The actor is now headed to the Ahmedabad airport, from where he will take a charter flight to Mumbai.

Earlier today, Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shared an update on Instagram, stating, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern."

Khan had arrived in Ahmedabad on May 21 to attend the IPL play-off match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He received a grand welcome at the ITC Narmada Hotel, but his condition deteriorated the following morning, leading to his hospitalisation around 1 pm on May 22. Doctors had advised him to get adequate rest.

Later that evening, Khan's wife Gauri Khan and KKR co-owners Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla visited him at the hospital.

Ahmedabad has been experiencing excessive heat waves in recent days, which may have contributed to Khan's dehydration.