With just 24 hours left before the release of the much awaited movie ‘Pathaan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fans for spreading so much love for the movie before its release.



“A big hug to all for making #Pathaan so loved. Those who danced, put up cut outs, bought out halls, all fan clubs, made t shirts, prayed, helped to ease issues & made it a festival. It’s good to be in theatres, feels like home. A quick #AskSRK for fun”, tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.



There was an encore of celebration, with multiple dance reels made on songs from the movie Pathaan trending on social media to making large cut outs of the movie’s poster and pasting it across city's bill-boards as the movie garnered optimum support from Shah Rukh’s fans.



With controversies hitting even before the release of the movie, fans managed to tone down the negativity surrounding the movie. Many pre-booked film tickets to steer the sales of ticket to a record before its release.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, received its debut teaser on January 17.



Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham are delighted to see the trio in a power-packed performance in the movie.

Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25, and fans have been anticipating the teaser with bated breath.



It needs mention here that earlier on January 11 fans of the actor waited in line to greet him at his hotel, while King Khan, as he is called by his followers welcomed them with open arms.



One of SRK's fans shared images from his meeting with the celebrity on Twitter. In one of the images, the fan, Jatin Gupta, is seen kissing the actor on the cheek while humbly smiling and patting his head.

He also revealed that the Pathaan actor allowed fans inside his hotel room at 2 a.m. and gave them enough time to converse with him and take photographs with him.



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