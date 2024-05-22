Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after falling ill from heatstroke. The actor's sudden hospitalization has sparked widespread concern among his fans.

Khan, who was in Ahmedabad to watch the first IPL playoff match, suffered from the extreme heat during the event. His illness led to immediate medical attention and subsequent admission to the hospital.

The incident occurred while Khan was watching the match with his children - AbRam, Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya. The match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, saw the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the IPL team co-owned by Khan, advance to the IPL 2024 final following a thrilling victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Shah Rukh Khan has been in the spotlight recently for his successful films "Pathan," "Jawan," and "Dunki." Despite his busy schedule with his IPL team, Khan is also preparing for his upcoming film "King," in which he will play a character with a grey-shaded role as a don.