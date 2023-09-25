Jawan, a film starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been shattering records ever since its September 7 debut. When it generated Rs 75 crore on the first day, it went on to achieve the greatest Day 1 revenue. The movie entered the Rs 300 crore club, Rs 400 crore club, and Rs 500 crore club in India the quickest after that, and it has already surpassed Rs 1000 crore globally.

Shah Rukh Khan now holds the distinction of being the only performer to have two films in the Rs. 1000 crore club.

According to Sacnilk, Jawan reached the coveted Rs 1 billion milestone internationally on Sunday. The movie made a total of around Rs 15 crore across all of its languages, for a weekend total of Rs 34.85 crore. Since its debut, Atlee's action-adventure film has made around Rs 560.83 crore in India.

Film critic and analyst from South cinema, Ramesh Bala applauded Shah Rukh Khan for achieving this milestone and wrote, ”@iamsrk will become the first Indian movie star to have two entries in the 1,000 Crs Club! He has achieved that remarkable feat in the same calendar year – 2023. A feat that will remain in record books for a long time.”

Following the film's success, Shah Rukh Khan addressed at a press conference about the enormous box office collection. He had said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan featured Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone both made cameo appearances in the movie.