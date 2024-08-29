Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as the wealthiest actor in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, boasting an impressive net worth of Rs 7,300 crore. His vast fortune stems not only from his successful film career but also from strategic investments, including his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, and his stake in the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Khan’s recent box office successes, notably Pathaan and Jawan, further bolstered his wealth, making him the highest-grossing star in the industry.

Juhi Chawla, along with her family, follows Khan with a substantial net worth of Rs 4,600 crore. Their wealth is largely attributed to their co-ownership of Knight Riders Sports, which includes the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Hrithik Roshan, another prominent figure in the industry, holds the third spot on the list with a net worth of Rs 2,000 crore, driven by his acting career and his fitness brand, HRX.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family have accumulated Rs 1,600 crore, securing their place among Bollywood's richest. Producer Karan Johar rounds out the top five with a net worth of Rs 1,400 crore, thanks to his production company, Dharma Productions, and his ventures in television and fashion.

The Hurun India Rich List also highlights Shah Rukh Khan’s dominance on social media, where he leads with 44.1 million followers. This influence, coupled with his financial success, cements his status as Bollywood’s most powerful figure in 2024.

In addition to the Hurun List, Khan has also been recognized by Forbes as one of India’s top-earning actors, charging between Rs 150-250 crore per film. This places him ahead of other industry giants like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Aamir Khan, who also command high fees for their films.