Shah Rukh Khan loses Rs 2,490 crore in wealth, remains India’s richest actor

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has seen his estimated wealth fall by Rs 2,490 crore over the past year, but he continues to top the list of India’s richest actors, according to the 2026 Hurun India Rich List.

Hurun has pegged the 60-year-old actor’s wealth at Rs 10,000 crore, down from Rs 12,490 crore in the 2025 edition. Despite the sharp decline, Khan remains well ahead of the other Bollywood stars on the list.

Amitabh Bachchan ranks second among India’s richest actors with an estimated wealth of Rs 4,000 crore, followed by Salman Khan at Rs 3,000 crore and Hrithik Roshan at Rs 2,500 crore.

How Shah Rukh Khan built his fortune

Khan’s wealth extends well beyond his film career. His business interests include Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company he co-owns with his wife Gauri Khan.

His association with the Indian Premier League has also been a major part of his business portfolio. Khan is a co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders through Knight Riders Sports.

However, Hurun’s wealth figures are estimates and can fluctuate depending on how private businesses, investments, real estate and other assets are valued.

Earlier this year, the Hurun Global Rich List estimated Khan’s wealth at Rs 10,800 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan sees sharp rise in estimated wealth

While Khan’s estimated fortune declined, Amitabh Bachchan recorded a significant increase.

The veteran actor’s wealth was estimated at Rs 4,000 crore in 2026, compared with Rs 1,630 crore in the 2025 Hurun India Rich List.

Bachchan’s wealth is not solely linked to his decades-long film career. His portfolio includes investments, real estate and assets managed through his family office.

Salman Khan, meanwhile, has an estimated wealth of Rs 3,000 crore, while Hrithik Roshan ranks fourth at Rs 2,500 crore, up from Rs 2,160 crore last year.

Roshan’s business interests include HRX, his fitness and lifestyle brand.

Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar absent from latest list

The 2026 list also features some notable changes from the previous edition.

Actor Juhi Chawla and filmmaker Karan Johar, both of whom appeared on the 2025 Hurun India Rich List, do not feature among the names in the latest list.

Chawla had an estimated wealth of Rs 7,790 crore in 2025, while Johar’s wealth was pegged at Rs 1,880 crore.

The latest list also includes wealthy figures whose fortunes are linked to film production and entertainment businesses rather than acting.

Naresh Malhotra, father of Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra, has an estimated wealth of Rs 16,000 crore. Film industry figures including Bhushan Kumar, Ronnie Screwvala and Kalanithi Maran also feature on the list.

Despite the drop in his estimated fortune, Shah Rukh Khan continues to hold the top spot among India’s richest actors in Hurun’s 2026 ranking.