Shah Rukh Khan's fans adore him, and the actor enjoys entertaining them when he sees them in person. On January 11, after SRK arrived in the national capital for the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, the same thing happened. Fans of the actor waited in line to greet him at his hotel, and King Khan welcomed them with open arms.

One of SRK's fans shared images from his meeting with the celebrity on Twitter. In one of the images, the fan, Jatin Gupta, is seen kissing the actor on the cheek while humbly smiling and patting his head. He revealed that the Pathaan actor allowed fans inside his hotel room at 2 a.m. and gave them enough time to converse with him and take photographs with him.

Jatin shared in the caption, “Thank you @iamsrk For Taking Your Time out for us, 2:00 AM. No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your Hotel Room & giving Us Full Time, attention & respect. Thank you for your blessings. I am sorry to disturb you at late night, But I Love u.”

Thank you @iamsrk For Taking Your Time out for us, 2:00 AM

No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your Hotel Room & giving Us Full Time, attention & respect.

Thank you for your blessings.



I am sorry to disturb you at late night, But I Love u. pic.twitter.com/q6Qbxa1geO — Jatin Gupta (@iamjatin555) January 11, 2023

“I don't think there will ever be another superstar who would let a fan do this, let alone hugging him back with so much love while he kisses. May every fan who loves as selflessly as Jatin win in life. What a beautiful photo to start the day with Shahrukh Khan Bhogoban!”, another fan wrote in Jatin’s post.