The world is Shah Rukh Khan's oyster right now. At the box office, his most recent film, Jawan, is setting records and writing history. The superstar's opulent automobile was recently sighted in Mumbai as Jawan fever has swept the nation and love is flowing in from every direction. White Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge belonging to SRK were spotted leaving the home of his manager Pooja Dadlani. Shah Rukh Khan added to his fleet of vehicles by purchasing a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge earlier this year following the box office success of Pathaan.

According to reports, the automobile is worth 10 crore. The beast owned by SRK has the licence plate MH02FZ0555. On the front, it has the traditional "Double R" insignia in silver and black. The 22-inch forged alloy wheels and gloss-black chrome finish offer the SUV a more streamlined appearance. It has a 6.75-liter, twin-turbocharged V12 engine of the most recent generation. The innovative carbon alloy composite wheels give the opulent automobile an additional edge. The optional features include an eight-speed automatic gearbox, lighted tread plates and a starlit headliner.

The car's “engaging gear ratios, all-wheel drive, and all-wheel steer offer the most responsive and dynamic drive the marque has ever achieved,” as per the official website.

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, will shortly join the 400 crore club. The Atlee-directed movie earned 18 crore on Thursday (Day 8), bringing Jawan's total revenue to 386.28, according to Sacnilk. The Hindi-language portion of SRK's hit brought in 345.88 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions brought in 23.06 crore and 17.34 crore, respectively.

As per Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan has crossed the ? 650 crore mark at the global box office.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are also featured in Jawan. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone both make cameo appearances in the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki scheduled to follow Jawan. In the movie, the actor will appear with Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration is on the film Dunki. Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, will finance Dunki.