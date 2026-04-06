Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh: Indian celebrities with UAE Golden Visas

The UAE Golden Visa has emerged as a preferred residency option for Indian celebrities in recent years.

From Bollywood to South Indian cinema, along with singers and sportspersons, many high-profile Indians are opting for long-term residency in the United Arab Emirates.

Introduced in 2019, the Golden Visa allows foreign nationals to live, work, and travel in the UAE for up to 10 years without the need for a local sponsor. For Indian celebrities who frequently travel to the Gulf for films, concerts, sporting events, and business engagements, the visa provides convenience, stability, and greater mobility.

Shah Rukh Khan was among the earliest Indian recipients of the Golden Visa. With deep ties to Dubai and his role as a global ambassador for its tourism, the visa complements his frequent visits for film shoots, endorsements, and public appearances.

Sanjay Dutt received his Golden Visa in 2021 while undergoing medical treatment in the UAE. He later described the country as his “second home,” highlighting the support he received and the flexibility the visa offers for both personal and professional commitments.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth was honoured with the Golden Visa by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, recognising his immense cultural influence and popularity across the Middle East.

Ranveer Singh was granted the visa in 2022, acknowledging his dynamic film career and impact on contemporary pop culture, while global star Priyanka Chopra also features on the list, reflecting her international reach and influence.

Among the newer recipients, Kriti Sanon received her Golden Visa in early 2024, expressing her fondness for Dubai. Varun Dhawan and Mouni Roy have also confirmed obtaining the visa, often describing the UAE as a welcoming hub for creativity and work.

Playback singer Sonu Nigam was granted a 10-year Golden Visa in 2021. With a strong fan base in the UAE, he frequently performs there. Renowned singer K. S. Chithra has also been honoured with the visa.

From the world of sports and humanitarian work, Sania Mirza and Sonu Sood are among the recipients. Sonu Sood’s inclusion also reflects recognition of his widely appreciated relief work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several leading South Indian actors have also secured the Golden Visa, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Dulquer Salmaan. With Malayalam and Tamil cinema enjoying strong audiences in the Gulf, these actors frequently visit the UAE for promotions and fan interactions.

Overall, the UAE Golden Visa continues to strengthen cultural and professional ties between India and the Gulf, offering celebrities a strategic base for their global engagements.