Shah Rukh Khan remembers Nana Patekar: ‘Hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar, remembering him as a mentor, teacher, critic and friend who never hesitated to tell him what he needed to hear.

Recalling his first meeting with Patekar, Khan said he was so awestruck and awkward that he started fiddling with his hair, prompting the veteran actor to immediately correct him.

“When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness I fiddled with my hair. He slapped my hand away and said, ‘hero ki tarah baal mat bana... tu actor hai’,” Khan wrote.

Describing Patekar as someone who never flattered people or told them what they wanted to hear, Khan said the actor was straightforward, rough and honest.

“He didn't flatter you. He didn't tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana,” Khan said.

Khan also recalled Patekar’s unconventional way of showing affection, saying the veteran would often shout at people before turning the moment into an expression of warmth.

“He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged,” Khan wrote.

‘He was a mentor, teacher, critic and friend’

Khan said Patekar played several roles in his life, describing him as a mentor, teacher, critic and friend.

He also remembered their games of carrom, saying Patekar repeatedly defeated him and others and thoroughly enjoyed his victories.

“Nana your intensity, laughter, madness and love will always stay with us,” Khan wrote, adding that he wished they had more time for conversations, arguments, cups of tea and games of carrom.

Khan said Patekar's death had left a void in the world of cinema as well as in the hearts of people in India and around the world.

The actor ended his tribute by recalling another piece of advice from Patekar: “hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona” — don't lose the actor in yourself while trying to become a hero.

“May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you... a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion,” Khan wrote.

“Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP,” he added.