Bollywood's iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a grand return to the silver screen, this time lending his voice to the much-anticipated Hindi version of Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. The project brings together a unique family collaboration, with Khan's sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan joining him in this cinematic venture.

The film, slated for a December 20 release in Indian theaters, promises to elevate the beloved tale of the jungle's ultimate ruler with an added layer of cinematic grandeur. Directed by the Academy Award-winning Barry Jenkins, this latest chapter in the Lion King saga delves into the origins of Mufasa, the legendary lion whose story has resonated with audiences for generations.

Disney Films India recently unveiled the Hindi trailer on their official social media platforms, with a caption that stirred excitement among fans: "The king @iamsrk is back as Mufasa, with #AryanKhan and #AbRamKhan by his side. Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas 20th December."

Shah Rukh Khan reprises the iconic role of Mufasa, a character that embodies regal authority and paternal wisdom. Aryan Khan takes on the role of Simba, Mufasa's son, while the youngest member of the Khan family, AbRam, will voice the character of Young Mufasa.

In a statement released by Disney, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his connection to the role: "Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' depicts Mufasa's life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional."

This collaboration marks a significant moment in Indian cinema, blending the legacy of one of Bollywood's most revered actors with a timeless Disney classic. The Khan family's involvement adds a new dimension to the enduring narrative of Mufasa, promising an unforgettable experience for audiences this December.