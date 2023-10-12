As predicted by the public, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan blew out at the movie office, becoming the greatest hit of the year thus far. The celebrity is back on the set for his son more than a month after the release of the vigilante actioner.

According to reports, the actor has started filming Stardom, Aryan Khan's first web series. The venue for the current leg is Andheri's Chitrakoot Grounds, which has recovered from the July 2022 fire.

A source from the unit reveals, “Since the project rolled in June, we have had Khan Saab on set on a few occasions, but this is the first time he is facing the camera. He will shoot a critical sequence that depicts an awards gala. The scenes will be filmed over the next three days”.

One of the most anticipated ventures in Indian digital entertainment is the six-episode web series, which marks Aryan's directorial debut in Bollywood. The show's title, which offers a perceptive insight into the glittering, mysterious world of the film business, perfectly captures its concept. Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar have all practiced for their cameos in the show.