Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has reached the peak of its fandom; the movie will finally hit theatres on September 7; we can't wait! In the midst of this, advance bookings for the movie began in a few theatres, all of which received a tremendous response; within minutes, the tickets for 'Jawan' in advance bookings were sold out!

With just over two weeks until the premiere of Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan," the excitement is only growing. Fans are presently anxiously anticipating September 7.

In worldwide hubs like the USA, UAE, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Germany, among others, advance ticketing for "Jawan" has already begun. Only a few centres in Mumbai launched accepting reservations in advance. The tickets were immediately purchased by the fans. It's interesting to note that crowds in Thane also purchased tickets worth up to Rs 1100. The tickets for "Jawan" sold out in advance reservations in less than 15 minutes.

'Jawan' releases worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the film in a cameo.

The actor plays both an intelligence officer and a thief in the movie, which is billed as a commercial comedy. Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad were used as locations for the movie. Anirudh Ravichander was picked to write the music for the movie, making this his first solo composition in Bollywood.

