Bollywood's two greatest actors, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, have devoted followings who can't wait to watch them on screen together. The two actors worked together on a unique scene for Tiger 3, the third entry in the well-known spy thriller series. Salman Khan plays Tiger, a RAW agent, in Tiger 3 while Katrina Kaif plays Zoya, a former ISI agent. Emraan Hashmi plays the major antagonist in the movie as well.

In his upcoming film of the same name, Shah Rukh Khan will return as Pathaan, another RAW agent. The YRF Spy Universe, which also contains Hrithik Roshan's War, features Pathaan. It's anticipated that the audience will become really buzzed about the crossover of these super-spies.

Tiger 3's action scene starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reportedly took place over the course of seven days in Mumbai at the tail end of April. Three action directors from around the world, Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh, and Se-yeong Oh, will be involved in the scene, which producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have been planning for more than six months.

The bike pursuit between Tiger and Pathaan on the bridge will be the scene-stealer of the action. Fans of both actors may anticipate a visual extravaganza and a pleasure from the scene. And we're giving you EXCLUSIVE details on that.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen on Shah style motorcycle with a side car. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan will be riding the bike and Salman Khan will be sitting in side car. This type of bike was made famous when Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra drove this in iconic song ‘Ye Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge’ from Sholay. This bridge action sequence will blow audience’s mind.

Like the previous part of the film, the third part is also action oriented. The last 11 minutes of the film are devoted to action. Emraan Hashmi is not in it. Instead of that, another artist has been given the responsibility of blocking the path of both as a Pakistani army officer in the film. The film also stars Vishal Jethwa. Vishal was given a big break by Yash Raj Films with Mardaani 2. Recently, his work as a Kashmiri jihadi in IB 71 was appreciated. Here in Tiger 3 Vishal’s character has a deep connection with Tiger and Zoya. Emraan Hashmi is on the same position in Pakistan as Salman is in India.