Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to be honored with the prestigious lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera, at the 2024 Locarno Film Festival. This announcement was made by the festival organizers on Tuesday, acknowledging Khan's extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema.

Giona A. Nazzaro, the Artistic Director of the festival, expressed his excitement in a statement, saying, "To welcome a living legend like Shah Rukh Khan to Locarno is a dream come true! The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema are unprecedented. Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him. This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself while remaining true to what his fans all over the world eagerly expect from his films. A true 'people's hero', sophisticated and down-to-earth, Shah Rukh Khan is a legend of our times."

Shah Rukh Khan will be presented with the award on August 10 at the open-air venue Piazza Grande. As part of the tribute, one of his most iconic films, "Devdas," directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will be screened during the festival. Additionally, Khan is scheduled to participate in a conversation at the Forum @Spazio Cinema on August 11.

Previous recipients of Locarno's Honorary Leopard include notable figures such as Tsai Ming-liang, Francesco Rosi, Claudia Cardinale, Johnnie To, Harry Belafonte, Mario Adorf, Jane Birkin, and Costa-Gavras.

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