Hundreds of fans gathered outside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat, in Mumbai on November 2 to celebrate his 61st birthday and catch a glimpse of the actor.

Admirers travelled from different parts of the country, including Kolkata and Nanded, to be part of the celebrations. Speaking to media, one enthusiastic fan expressed excitement, while another visitor from Kolkata said he had come all the way to Mumbai just to see the actor. A fan from Nanded said he had been away from home for three days to attend the celebrations.

The actor’s residence was also illuminated with large-scale projections featuring visuals and dialogues from his upcoming film King. The display included the lines “King Akela Kaafi Hai” and “Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon”, adding to the festive atmosphere. Earlier, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was also illuminated with birthday greetings and images of the superstar.

Security arrangements were tightened outside Mannat, with Mumbai Police personnel deployed to manage the crowds, regulate traffic and conduct vehicle checks.

Marking his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan also unveiled the first song from King, titled “Tu Mil Jaaye”, featuring Deepika Padukone. Sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, the track is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Kumaar.

The song offers a glimpse of the romantic chemistry between Khan and Padukone, while also hinting at the darker elements of the film’s storyline. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

The birthday celebrations once again drew attention to the actor’s widespread popularity, with fans gathering outside his residence to mark the occasion.