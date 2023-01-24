"Sharma ji har cheez mein jhoot kyon dhoondhte ho... kaha na positive raho Zinda raho!!'' - To whom did Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan tweet this? The tweet has now gone viral.

Recently, the first song from the highly-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan movie was released by Yash Raj Films and it has taken the internet by storm, but not necessarily for the right reasons. ‘Besharam Rang’ has caused a huge controversy with Deepika Padukone in the eye of the storm.

Notably, Deepika Padukone in the said song wore a saffron colour bikini which allegedly touched the sentiments of the Hindu activists across India along with Assam.

On the otherhand, the local media are now twisting the statement made by the Assam CM in which he said that he does not know Shah Rukh Khan while replying to a question asked by a fellow reporter on the Pathan controversy.

Shahrukh Khan has adopted a different method this time for the promotion of 'Pathaan'. The film will be released in theatres tomorrow i.e. on 25 January.



So far Shahrukh has not given an interview to anyone, nor has he gone to any TV show to promote his film.

Prior to the film's release, he went live on Twitter several times where he answered questions from fans. Apart from this, he suddenly came out of Mannat's balcony on last Sunday and waved to everyone. A huge crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

A day before the release of 'Pathan', Shahrukh spoke to the fans on Twitter. Although he answered many questions, there is a lot of discussion about one of his tweets.

Shahrukh's answer went viral A user named PJ Sharma tagged Shahrukh and asked, 'Shah Rukh bhai tell your team to give good replies, because you don't have time, show the truth in this.' Shahrukh replied to him and wrote, 'Sharma ji why do you find lies in everything... Kaha na stay positive, stay alive.' (The tweet was later deleted by PJ Sharma)

Users started having fun

Users are reacting fiercely to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet. Some say that this is his reply to the Boycott gang, while others write that he is referring to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma because his name is Sarma.

It is to be mentioned here that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that he does not know Shah Rukh Khan.

However, a few hours after his statement, he told that he had received a call from Shahrukh at 2 the night. He has assured the actor regarding 'Pathan' that there will be no disturbance.

Baap se panga nhi leneka dear mama 😎🥲 — Arif Ahmed (@arifahmed_08) January 24, 2023

@iamsrk khan sahab @deepshikha4srk yeh bhi Sharma hi hai isko bhi bata do reply de kar #AskSRK pic.twitter.com/E4ENhxYKSL — BUNNY'SRK (@BUNNY_SRKBOY) January 24, 2023