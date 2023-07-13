One of the most anticipated films of the year is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the makers of the film had recently dropped the trailer that instantly went viral. Shah Rukh Khan's never-seen-before look was what everyone was talking about. For the first time, the celebrity chose a bald appearance that went viral online. It's interesting to note that a tattoo on SRK's shaved head that has now been deciphered was discovered by keen-eyed followers.

'Jawan' by Shah Rukh Khan was previously moved from June 2, 2023, to September 7. The movie, which is being directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara. 'Jawan' is a commercial entertainment with plenty of action, romance, and unexpected turns.

On July 10, the teaser for the next movie was released, and SRK's bald appearance caught everyone's attention. Additionally, he has a Sanskrit tattoo above his left ear. The tattoo's significance was disclosed on Twitter by a trade expert who said, "The tattoo on #ShahRukhKhan's head from #JawanPrevue is 'Maa Jagat Janani'= Mother of the world (sic)".

Atlee is the author and director of the action thriller "Jawan." Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, Shah Rukh Khan appears in it. The actor plays both an intelligence officer and a thief in the movie, which is billed as a commercial comedy. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of the soundtrack. Nayanthara is making her Hindi film debut as well. In August 2022, Deepika Padukone joined the cast in Chennai to film her cameo.