Is there a relation between Comrade in America and Dunki? On December 22, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, will be released. Moviegoers are already anticipating Dunki's magnificent and sensational battle with Prabhas' Salaar, which is also releasing on the same day and is directed by Prashant Neel.

Meanwhile, rumours are circulating that Dulqer Salmaan's Comrade in America and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki share certain similarities. The 2017 Indian action film Comrade in America, often known as CIA, was directed by Amal Neerad and features Dulquer Salmaan and Karthika Muralidharan in the key roles.

When few scribes pointed out saying "Dunki:#Dunki is an upcoming 2023 Indian Hindi-language social comedy-drama film about an illegal immigration technique named "Donkey Flight".,Comrade in America:Film revolves around the travel of Aji #DulquerSalmaan, a communist from Kerala who travels to the United States illegally via Latin America and Mexican border to get to his girlfriend Sarah in time before she is forced to marry another person".

But some fan revert back by saying "You know it's Raju Hirani. You know it is not going to be a remake. Everyone knows your intention here. Very smartly you posted the logline of the two films here so that people would start fighting because hate sells. If you were actually pointing out similarities or drawing parallels like a cinema enthusiast, you would have commented on the similarity of the two like a mature person. But you chose to do what benefits you. Shame on you for being a journalist. You are just like a teenage noob fanboy who wants to get reach via anything possible not considering the impacts or your own responsibility as a professional".