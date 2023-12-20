The advance ticket booking of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ kicked off recently and it has managed to collect Rs 10.26 crore already.

This Christmas holiday weekend, movie-goes will have to take a difficult leap to choose between ‘Dunki’ and Prabhas’ crime-thriller ‘Salaar’.

However, the first preference of the moviegoers turns out to be ‘Salaar’, as it has left behind ‘Dunki’ with a business of Rs 12.67 crore.

It has already sold 5,77,406 tickets, while ‘Dunki’ has been able to sell 3,60,508 tickets.

The ‘Chak de India’ actor’s film was outperforming ‘Salaar’ so far but tables turned on Tuesday and the calculations changed in a matter of a day.

Earlier today, the trailer of SRK starrer ‘Dunki’ illuminated Burj Khalifa, as a stunning drone show lighted up the sky. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also seen dancing to the beats of ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ and ‘O Maahi.’

The grand event also witnessed a spectacular drone show at Burj Khalifa.

With just a day left for the release, the craze among the fans has reached a notch higher.