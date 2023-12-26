Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' continues its strong run at the box office, crossing Rs 200 crore worldwide in its first week. The film, which released on December 21, is now targeting the Rs 250 crore mark.

On December 25, 'Dunki' grossed approximately Rs 22 crore in India, indicating a promising end to Week 1. 'Dunki' is Shah Rukh Khan's third release this year, following 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', and clashed with Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'.

Trade reports suggest a consistent performance for 'Dunki', with a five-day total collection of Rs 128.13 crore in India. With an occupancy rate of 29.53% on December 25, the film is expected to cross Rs 250 crore worldwide in its second week.

The film features an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. 'Dunki' is a presentation of JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.