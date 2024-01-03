Shah Rukh Khan's latest film 'Dunki' has achieved great success at the box office, grossing over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film reached the Rs 200-crore mark in India in just two weeks. Despite a drop in collections on January 2, which is common on a weekday, 'Dunki' is expected to continue its strong performance for at least two more weeks due to the lack of major releases.

As of January 2, the film had an occupancy rate of 13.01 percent in India and had earned Rs 200.62 crore net. The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and, of course, Shah Rukh Khan.

'Dunki' is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.