Without a doubt, 2023 will be Shah Rukh Khan's year. Following the release of "Pathaan" in January and the popular movie "Jawan" in September, the actor will close off the year with the release of "Dunki," which is scheduled for release around Christmas. On December 22, the comedy-drama starring Rajkumar Hirani will be released in India.

The movie's international release poster was posted to social media today. On December 21,t indicates that "Dunki" would be released internationally.

Just one day before it opens in Indian cinemas, on December 21, Dunki will be released in overseas markets. The movie's international release poster was unveiled today. The rear of Shah Rukh Khan's character, who is decked up like a soldier, is visible on the poster. In his hands, he also has a bag and other items. He is staring at a vast, flat desert.

In "Dunki," which stars Taapsee Pannu in a key part, Shah Rukh Khan will work with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time ever. Rajkumar Hirani Films, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Jio Studios are supporting "Dunki". In addition to Taapsee and Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani also acts in the movie. It's billed as a comedy movie. Filming for "Dunki" took place in Neom, Jeddah, Budapest, and London.