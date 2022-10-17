Fans on social media going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie Pathaan and constantly bringing out trends about the movie.

Ever since the release of the film Tiger 3 has been announced, Shah Rukh Khan's fans are always having a blast on Twitter with some trend or other. Currently, #PathaanStormIn100Days is trending on social media with around 170 tweets.

Since June 2022, the makers and fans have been releasing some kind of content in order to keep the people excited. This last Sunday was no exception, however, some may claim that Pathaan nearly broke the internet.

“No films released since last 4 years. Yet the craze to get a glimpse of Boss @iamsrk remained the same.!! That's His Aura. His Stardom speaks for itself”, a fan wrote on social media.

100 DAYS FOR THE MOST AWAITED INDIAN FILM TO HIT BIG SCREENS WORLDWIDE.



LET'S BEGIN THE TREND!!



PATHAAN STORM IN 100 DAYSpic.twitter.com/jAYDlqsezk — A R I J I T ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@ISRKzBeliever) October 16, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's Looks in #Pathaan is going to be an All-Time Best!!!



King @iamsrk with long hairs after a while would be lit surely.



PATHAAN STORM IN 100 DAYS pic.twitter.com/djwHKujhLV — A R I J I T ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@ISRKzBeliever) October 17, 2022

No films released since last 4 years. Yet the craze to get a glimpse of Boss @iamsrk remained the same.!!



That's His Aura. His Stardom speaks for itself. 🔥



PATHAAN STORM IN 100 DAYSpic.twitter.com/Gva8oRmDkL — A R I J I T ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@ISRKzBeliever) October 16, 2022

Earlier on September 25, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan swept the internet by storm after releasing a shirtless photo from the Pathaan photoshoot.

Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2023, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero in 2018. His producing company, Red Chillies Entertainment, has supported films such as Class of 83, Love Hostel, and Bob Biswas.

Deepika, who was most recently seen in Amazon Prime's Gehraiyaan, has Fighter, a film with Prabhas, and a remake of The Intern lined up for release.