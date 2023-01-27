Pathaan has successfully turned into a blockbuster hit after it received the biggest opening on its first day of release and garnered Rs 57 crore.

The movie was released without the aid of traditional methods of promotion.

As per the reports of trade analyst, Komal Nahta, the film has been able to wield a total of Rs 57 crore on its first day of release. According to the analysis, the Hindi version of the movie collected around Rs 55 crore, while the remaining Rs 2 crore came from the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions.

With the increasing craze among fans regarding the movie, experts are of the view that the film will surpass and reach way beyond its budget of Rs 250 crore. The movie has been able to successfully overtake KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 53.9 crore) on the first day, with a historic record-breaking collection.

On its second day of release, the movie was able to collect a whopping total of Rs 70 crore, that too on Republic Day. The movie was able to take its total collection of two days to Rs 127 crore.

The audience was expected to thin down on the occasion of Republic Day, but breaking all records, it did flood the box office with its collections.

Shah Rukh Khan has acted in an action movie after a gap of four years and fans are all over the place upon seeing this avatar of the star in this movie. Shah Rukh Khan has played the role of an exiled RAW filed operative who is on a mission to destroy a private terrorist organization that is apparently planning a terrorist attack in the country.

Deepika Padukone is seen playing the role of an ISI agent while actor John Abraham plays the role of a former rogue RAW agent.

Also read: Pathaan smashes all records, beats KGF 2 to clock Rs 52 crore on Day 1