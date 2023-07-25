For the action-packed film Jawan, B-town Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and Kollywood filmmaker Atlee have paired together. The female lead of this blockbuster, which will premiere in theatres on September 7, 2023, is Nayanthara.

Everyone's reactions to the newly revealed preview have been phenomenal, and fans are anticipating the release of the first single, which is anticipated to occur in the first week of August.

The big and official piece of information is that Jawan will have an unexpected cameo from Thalapathy Vijay, who has collaborated with Atlee on three films. Fans of SRK and Vijay are ecstatic about this announcement since they will get to watch both big actors in a same frame. In a recent interview, Yannick Ben, an action director who worked on the film, officially validated the rumours.

The Makkal Selvan In addition to Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and others, Vijay Sethupathi portrays the antagonist in the film. In Jawan, a movie produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and supported by Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone makes a distinctive appearance. The film's soundtrack is by Anirudh Ravichander, and it will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.