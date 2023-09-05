In an unprecedented move, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Jawan is set to shake up the traditional cinematic timetable. The film's opening day shows will start at 5 AM for the first time in Bollywood history. Residents in several Indian cities have taken notice of this and have been calling for such early checks.

Jawan's 5 AM showtime will debut in Kolkata as the first city, igniting interest among citizens of other cities. People made requests to adopt these early-bird spaces on social media channels. Their main argument is that they think everyone should be able to see the movie at this special time.

“Attention SRK Fans! Your love and excitement have spoken loud and clear, and we've listened!" wrote Miraj Cinemas, the third largest cinema chain in India, on X.

🌟 Attention @iamsrk Fans! Your love and excitement have spoken loud and clear, and we've listened! 😍📣



⏰ Introducing a special 5 AM show of #Jawan exclusively at Miraj Cinemas, Kolkata! Because for King Khan, sleep can wait. 🎬🌅



🎫 Don't miss this one-of-a-kind experience.… pic.twitter.com/UzzG0KWtLv — Miraj Cinemas (@MirajCinemas) September 4, 2023

“Introducing a special 5 AM show of #Jawan exclusively at Miraj Cinemas, Kolkata! Because for King Khan, sleep can wait," it added. “Don't miss this one-of-a-kind experience. Hurry, tickets are flying faster than you can say 'SRK'!"

This isn't the first time Shah Rukh Khan has revitalised the Indian cinema business, either. His last movie Pathaan was the first in more than 30 years to completely fill theatres in Kashmir. After being closed for a while due to insurgent activity, the Valley's cinemas just recently (2022) reopened to large lines of expectant moviegoers for Pathaan.