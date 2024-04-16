Shah Rukh Khan, along with his children Suhana and AbRam, was spotted at the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). During the match, some photographs captured SRK in a pose that instantly reminded fans of a famous internet meme. A post regarding the post has gone viral.

since Shreyas Iyer came in to bat, Shah Rukh Khan was continuously clapping & shouting "come on Shreyas" before every ball he faced. Shows that in his rough period, he has the full support of SRK & KKR management 💜 (turn up your volume) pic.twitter.com/ffxRBp4bAx — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 16, 2024

During the match, photographers captured SRK in a pose reminiscent of Sarim Akhtar, the famous disappointed Pakistani cricket fan whose expression went viral during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In a post shared on X by a user, a collage was created comparing SRK's pose to Sarim Khan's iconic disappointed stance.

srk serving memes in kkr matches gotta be one of my most fav genres pic.twitter.com/Ju9CLmjgHq — Diksha (@facetsofshah) April 14, 2024

Despite the playful memes, SRK had plenty to celebrate as KKR emerged victorious, winning the match by 8 wickets. The actor was seen jubilant after the team's success. As the proud owner of the KKR team, SRK has been a regular presence at the matches this season, cheering on his team with enthusiasm.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan had a successful year in 2023 with three hit films: 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'. Additionally, he is reportedly working on a new project alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, which has generated much anticipation among fans.