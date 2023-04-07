Shah Rukh Khan attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata on April 7.

While many visuals of the actor at the stadium have surfaced online, one particular moment caught the attention of many.

SRK was seen meeting a specially-abled super fan at the match and went on to kiss him on the forehead as the fan expressed his love for him. This heartwarming gesture has left many impressed on the internet.

The video shows the fan repeatedly telling Shah Rukh, "I love you," to which the actor replies, "I love you back." They pose for pictures as well, and Shah Rukh kisses him again and says, "bless you." The same fan had met Shah Rukh in 2018 as well.

Fans on social media were touched by the actor's sweet gesture. One fan commented, "He is not just a superstar; he is one of the best men." Another added, "He kissed him twice, no other actor or actress did this." One more said, "Srk ek hi dil kitni baar jitoge (you keep winning our hearts again and again)." Someone also called him, "Man with a golden heart." Another commented, "Tears in my eyes while watching."

In attendance at the match were Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan and her close friend, Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Juhi Chawla, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, was also present.

The Kolkata Knight Riders went on to win the 9th match of the IPL 2023 by 81 runs.