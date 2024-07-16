Choreographer Bosco Martis is in the news for his latest song, "Tauba Tauba" from "Bad Newz," starring Vicky Kaushal. In a recent interview with India Today, Bosco discussed his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan on one of last year's most talked-about songs, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan."

He praised Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, noting that despite being in severe pain from a knee injury, the actor never requested changes to the choreography. Bosco recalled, "We have associated with SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) since 'Swades.' We choreographed the song 'Yeh Tara Who Tara.' From then to now, it’s been an amazing experience with him. The kind of commitment and the kind of person that he is, he will not say no to any steps. He would do the steps; most of the time because of his knee injury, he was always in pain, but he never let you know.”

He added, "During the shoot of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan,' the streets were cobbled, and the shoes too. But he (Shah Rukh Khan) never said anything about how uneasy he was. He would just do all the moves without any complaints, we would not even know that he used to go back to his van to fix himself up. He'll never let you change any steps, he will do everything that you want him to do."

Shah Rukh Khan's dance in "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" garnered widespread acclaim. The song, which also featured Deepika Padukone, was praised for Bosco's choreography. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film was released on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

