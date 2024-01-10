The film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, previously untitled, has now been named 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. This was announced on January 10, when a new poster from the film was released.

The film is set to premiere on February 9, 2024. This film presents an 'impossible love story' between the characters played by Kapoor and Sanon. Sanon plays a robot while Kapoor portrays a robotic expert.

Sharing the same, Kriti and Shahid wrote, "This Valentine’s week, experience an impossible love story! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas 9th February, 2024 A Maddock Films production (sic)."

The film is a joint venture of Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, with Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah as the writer and director respectively. The release comes after multiple delays.

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