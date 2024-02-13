As it approaches its fourth day at the box office, the much awaited movie "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, is drawing crowds. Prior to its February 9 release, the picture created a lot of excitement, and it has continued to do well, suggesting that viewers are responding favourably.

On its third day at the box office, the movie's earnings were steady. Viewers appear to be responding well to the show's intriguing plot and the chemistry between the major actors.

Speaking exclusively with IndiaToday.in, trade expert Ramesh Bala stated, “In 3 days in India, it has collected Rs 35 crore gross, and overseas, it has collected Rs 20 crore gross.

So, it has collected a total of Rs 55 crore worldwide. It has grown from Friday to Saturday, Saturday to Sunday; so the trajectory was good over the weekend. The comedy, the family drama, and the romantic Valentine's Day week have helped it. Now, we have to see how it will do in the weekdays.

Valentine's Day is on Feb 14 Wednesday, so hopefully that day it will pick up again. Now we have to see how it performs in the long run.”

Watch the trailer here: