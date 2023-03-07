Kabir Singh, the 2019 film which gave a shoutout to Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor's performance and fans went gaga over their on-screen love-filled moment. Today (March 7), on the occasion of Holi, people are celebrating the festival of colours with utmost enthusiasm.

His post came around the same time as his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara dropped pictures from her Haldi with Sidharth Malhotra, and fans had the most hilarious reactions.

By posting a brief video clip from his movie Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor wished his fans a happy Holi. In the video, Shahid plays an angry Kabir Singh who is riding a bike while coated in gulaal. After that, he dismounts his bike and walks irately into a structure. There, the video ends, after which the text reads, “Kuch nahi bro… bas Happy Holi wish karne aa raha tha.” Shahid shared this video, and wrote in his caption, “Holi mood.”

Check out his post below:

Soon after Shahid dropped the post, fans had hilarious reactions. “Kidhar? Sidharth Malhotra ke ghar huh?" joked one fan, while another one commented, “Kabir after seeing @kiaraaliaadvani playing Holi with @sidmalhotra.”

One Instagram user commented, “It’s ur never-ending Holi mood,” while another comment on Shahid’s post read, “Kabir going to their house after seeing Kiara and Sid New Holi post”.