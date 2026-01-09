Shahid Kapoor’s fierce ‘O’Romeo look revealed; film set for Valentine’s Week release

The first look of O’Romeo has been released, unveiling Shahid Kapoor in a violent, unrestrained avatar under the direction of Vishal Bhardwaj. The poster, dropped on January 9, places Kapoor’s character “Romeo” front and centre with blood-streaked cuts, a feral grin and a rough-hewn appearance that signals a dark turn for the film.

The image shows Kapoor with tattooed arms, an open-neck shirt, heavy chains and a broad belt, framed against a red backdrop. The posture and colour palette suggest a volatile, rebellious character. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Kapoor wrote, “Romeo O Romeo where art thou O’ROMEO!” He also hinted at a major reveal scheduled for Saturday, January 10.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Bhardwaj and Kapoor after Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon. The makers had earlier announced the title and release window, with Bhardwaj confirming that the film will arrive around Valentine’s Week.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’Romeo also stars Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar. Kapoor has previously said the project allowed him to explore a “madly different character”.

O’Romeo is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.