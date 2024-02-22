Welcome to the Shitaan trailer, a scary extravaganza. When a stranger (played by Madhavan) shows up to Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and their daughter's doorway, they are at the peak of their happiness. Madhavan is welcomed into Ajay and Jyotika's modest existence. At least at first glance, his intentions seem everything but evil. Madhavan informs Ajay Devgn that all he wants is for his phone's battery to be charged. The only family member who first appears to have doubts about him is Jyotika. After some time, Ajay requests his unexpected visitor/stranger to depart, concurring with his wife. However, Madhavan is a guy with a peculiar objective.

Ajay Devgn shared the trailer of the film on social media and he wrote, "Hell comes home with Shaitaan. Shaitaan trailer out now. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

Madhavan is more than simply an unwelcome visitor in the neighbourhood of Ajay and Jyotika. His intentions are alarming; black magic is his strength, and worst of all, Ajay and Jotika's daughter is his weapon. He channels the darkness within Ajay and Jyotika's daughter, all while wearing the most menacing smile. He even forces the daughter to hit her father and verbally abuses her mother. It everything becomes clear on March 8. In addition to Jyotika, Madhavan, and Ajay Devgn, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj also feature in the movie.

Ajay Devgn posted this poster before of the trailer's release, writing, "Jald hi shuru hogi good v/s evil ki asli jung." Shaitaan's trailer will be released tomorrow. assuming control of theatres on March 8, 2024."

The Vikas Bahl-directed movie opens in theatres on March 8. Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, and Amit Dalmia are among the producers of the movie.