Pop superstar Taylor Swift's presence at the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game broke Peacock’s streaming records. The playoff game on Peacock averaged 23 million viewers.

Taylor Swift's appearance at the Arrowhead stadium during the AFC wild-card playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs made the event the most-watched on a streaming service.

As per Nielsen data shared by Messenger, the Chiefs' 26-7 victory was streamed by 23 million people on Peacock, NFL+, and NBC affiliates in Kansas City and Miami. The total viewership was 27.6 million. This was the first NFL playoff game that required viewers to pay.

Despite the $5.99 subscription fee, viewership surpassed the previous record of 15.3 million on Amazon Prime Video. The game was more popular than the Saturday night wild-card playoff games NBC aired in two of the previous three years. NBCUniversal paid $110 million for the game's rights, with the intense competition and Taylor Swift's attendance contributing to its popularity.

Taylor Swift was a top trend on social media throughout the day, from her arrival in Kansas City to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, to her engagement with fans and Kelce's mother during the game.